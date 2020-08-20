1/1
Linda MOBLEY
1948 - 2020
MOBLEY, Linda Sue Linda Sue Mobley, age 72, of Franklin, OH; died Monday August 17, 2020, at Hospice of Butler Warren Counties. Linda was born in Middletown, OH, on June 13, 1948, to the late Junior and Mary (Hipsher) Willis. She was preceded in death by her sons, Tony and Jeff Milligan; her brother, Tony; and her step-son, Michael Mobley. Linda is survived by her husband, Norman R. Mobley; her daughter, Angela Willis; her step-children, Tony Mobley, Tonya Duncil, Tracy Gibbs, Jimmy Mobley; her grandchildren, Josh, Brooklyn, Talan, Jaylen; her great-grandchildren, Bella, and Khloe; her brother, Robin Willis; her sisters, Brenda Adams and April Roberts. Funeral Services are 1 pm Thursday August 20, 2020, at Anderson Funeral Home 1357 E. 2nd St Franklin, OH, with Pastor Elmo Johnson officiating. Burial will be in Woodhill Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, from 11 am to 1 pm at the funeral home. Please visit www.anderson-fh.com to send an online condolence.


Published in Journal-News on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Anderson Funeral Home
AUG
20
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Anderson Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Funeral Home
1357 E 2nd St
Franklin, OH 45005
(937) 746-6455
