1/1
Linda MOON
1941 - 2020
MOON, Linda

Linda Moon, age 79, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones on October 17, 2020, at Hospice of Dayton. Linda was born on July 15, 1941, to the late Verco and

Pauline Daniel in Middletown, Ohio. She was devoted to her church, family and friends.

Linda was kind and compassionate; she loved life and was a constant source of support, love and devotion. She was a professional pianist and shared her love for music during

Sunday Service at The Gospel Mission in Dayton. Linda's adoration for music started as a young child and she had been playing ever since. Her musical talents were recognized in the miami valley as a premier piano teacher and an accompanist for student musicals. She would often be asked to perform for special events in the Dayton area. In addition to playing the piano, Linda enjoyed traveling and dining out. She made

annual trips to Gatlinburg with her childhood friends. Linda was always active in her families' lives and anyone who knew Linda knew she was a spiritual woman and also had a special love for animals. Linda is survived by her daughter, Traci (Jack) Saliba; grandchildren Jacob Saliba, John Saliba; brother Alan (Wanda) Daniel; nieces and nephews Todd, Lisa, Marla, Gary and Scott. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Marvin Hall and her parents. A Celebration of Linda's Life will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Dayton. Online condolences may be sent to the family at


www.bakerstevensparramore.com




Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 28, 2020.
