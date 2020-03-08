Home

Girton- Schmidt -Boucher Gard Funeral Home
226 W. Main St
Eaton, OH 45320
(937) 456-3333
Linda MORRISEY


1950 - 2020
Linda MORRISEY Obituary
MORRISEY, Linda L. Age 69, of Eaton, OH and formerly of Dayton, OH passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020 at the Maple Gardens Nursing Center in Eaton. She was born July 12, 1950. She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband Neal Morrisey. She is survived by her stepdaughters Sandra (Ryan) Holway of Fairborn and Sharon (Jeremy) Wheeland of St. Paris. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, Eaton, OH is assisting with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to VITAS Hospice, 3055 Kettering Blvd., Ste. 400, Dayton, OH 45439. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 8, 2020
