Home

POWERED BY

Services
Christopher Mitchell Funeral Home
21 West Avenue
Albion, NY 14411
585-589-4471
Graveside service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Valley View Memorial Gardens
170 N. Valley Rd
Xenia, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda MULLETT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda MULLETT


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda MULLETT Obituary
MULLETT (Huston), Linda Jean (Albion, NY) Linda Jean Mullett age 76 died July 19, 2019 at the Villages of Orleans. Born February 14, 1943 in Trebin, OH, a daughter of the late Charles and Mary (Johnson) Huston. Predeceased by husband Cary J. Mullett October 15, 1985; brothers William and Robertson Huston. Survived by son Richard (Stacy) Mullett; grandson Phoenix; many nieces and nephews in NY where she resided at the time of her death and also, nieces and nephews in Ohio; great-nieces, great-nephews and great-great-nieces. There are no prior calling hours. Her Graveside Service will be at Valley View Memorial Gardens, 170 N. Valley Rd. Xenia OH, Thursday July 25th at 2:00pm. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Christopher Mitchell Funeral Homes, Inc. 21 W. Ave. Albion NY. To share a special memory of Linda, please visit www.mitchellfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now