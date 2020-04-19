Dayton Daily News Obituaries
Linda Mundhenk Obituary
MUNDHENK, Linda Marie 81, of Springfield, passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020. She was born on October 24, 1938, in Dayton, the daughter of the late Leroy and Connie (Kincaid) Ford. She is survived by her loving husband 64 years, Ralph Mundhenk. Linda enjoyed playing golf on the different courses in town, especially Reid and Windy Knoll courses. She was a longtime member of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church and more recently attended Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. Linda was member of the Order of Eastern Star, Englewood Chapter where she served as Worthy Matron. Linda and Ralph spent time together working on their home and were recipients of several Springfield Beautification Awards. She is also survived by her three children: David Mundhenk, Cheryl Mundhenk and Kevin (Belinda) Mundhenk; five grandchildren; Bryce, Austin, Andrew, Kaitlyn and Lucas; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Robert Ford. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online expressions of sympathy may be sent through www.littletonandrue.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Apr. 19, 2020
