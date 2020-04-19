|
|
NEVIN, Linda Fox Age 77, passed away April 15, 2020. Linda was born on January 2, 1943 in Halifax, Nova Scotia to Earl Clarence Fox and Edith Louise (Grandy) Fox. She attended Queen Elizabeth High School and went on to receive Bachelor degrees in both Education and Arts from Dalhousie University. Linda first met her husband, Robert Charles Nevin, on a blind date while he served as a naval officer on naval maneuvers in Halifax, Nova Scotia. Their wedding anniversary, April 16, marks 54 years together. Linda was a longtime resident of Oakwood, in Dayton, Ohio, and for the past 20 years has split her time between Dayton and Kiawah Island, South Carolina. She was a committed board member and volunteer for many years at The Little Exchange, served as president of the Dayton chapter of the Garden Club of America, and was a past member of the Junior League. Linda was a voracious reader and player of word games, an avid bridge player, hiker, golfer, theater-goer, world traveler, gardener, Masterpiece Theater mystery aficionado, long-suffering Cincinnati Bengals fan, and a lover of cats. She had a great sense of humor and was not afraid of the tactful use of profanity. Linda always put others before herself and made the world a bigger and brighter place for all who knew her. She was preceded in death by her parents and niece, Jennifer Linda Fox. Linda was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, sister, and friend. She is survived by her husband, Robert C. Nevin; children Heather L. and Andrew F. Nevin; daughter-in-law Amy Miscia Nevin; grandsons Charles V. and Wallace V. Nevin, who cherished and loved their "Neena"; brother George Fox, sister-in-law Claudia Fox; and nephews James and Matthew Fox (all Foxes in Halifax, NS). Due to COVID-19, there will be a small gathering of immediate family at Woodland Cemetery in Dayton, Ohio. A larger celebration of Linda's life will be held at a later date when it is deemed safe for large gatherings. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to your local food bank. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.routsong.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 19, 2020