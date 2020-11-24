1/
LINDA NOLAN
NOLAN (Rose), Linda D.

Age 65 of Huber Heights, passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020. She was working as an accountant for the past 42 years with Bradstreet & Company. Linda loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She is survived by her husband of 43 years: Richard "Rick" Nolan, daughter: Tracy (Nicholas Dullum) Nolan of Huber Heights, son: Michael (Amanda) Nolan of FL, grandchildren: Jacob, Yamina, Zachary, brothers: Gary (Debbie) Rose of NC, Jeff (Caroline) Rose of Englewood, brother-in-law: Barry Smith of Englewood, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents: William and Patricia (Steele) Rose and sister: Sheri Smith. A walk-through visitation will be on Wednesday,

November 25, 2020 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). Private services will follow with Deacon Dale DeBrosse officiating. Interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. To view the service for Linda and to leave an online condolences, please visit www.KindredFuneralHome.com.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
25
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Kindred Funeral Home
Kindred Funeral Home
400 Union Boulevard
Englewood, OH 45322
(937) 832-2600
