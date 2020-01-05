Home

Westbrock Funeral Home
5980 Bigger Road
Kettering, OH 45440
(937) 253-6161
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Westbrock Funeral Home
5980 Bigger Road
Kettering, OH 45440
Service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
10:15 AM
Westbrock Funeral Home
5980 Bigger Road
Kettering, OH
Burial
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
11:30 AM
Dayton National Cemetery
Linda NORMAN


1942 - 2020
Linda NORMAN Obituary
NORMAN, Linda Ann Age 77, departed this world on January 2, 2020 to be with the Lord and loved ones that preceded her. All the lives she touched will be richer for knowing her. Linda was born to the late Mack and Wilma (King) Chadock on July 15, 1942 in Akron, Ohio. She graduated from Akron East High School. She was retired from Sears Accounting Center. Linda enjoyed being with family. She had a passion for gardening, decorating and outdoor activities. She attended Southbrook Christian Church. Linda is survived by her husband, Clyde (Norm) Norman of 24 years; her sons, Brian McCoy, of Englewood and Brent McCoy and his wife, Tammy, of Lebanon; grandchildren; Staci (McCoy) Taylor of Centerville, Eric McCoy of Columbus and Beckett McCoy, of Lebanon; great-grandchildren; Liam and Alexia Taylor, of Centerville and Elliott McCoy. Family will meet friends on Monday, January 6 from 4-7pm at Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Rd, Kettering. Funeral Services will be held at 10:15am on Tuesday, also at the funeral home. Burial will be at 11:30 am on Tuesday at Dayton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 5, 2020
