Linda OVERHOLT
1949 - 2020
OVERHOLT, Linda K. Age 71, of West Carrollton, went to be with the Lord on Friday, July 10, 2020. Linda was born in Dayton, OH, January 8, 1949, to Russell and Mary (Hall) Stanaford. She retired from the City of Dayton Municipal Court. She was preceded in death by her father Russell Stanaford. Linda is survived by her husband of 51 years, Ronald E. Overholt; her mother, Mary Ethel Stanaford; 2 children, Russell Evers and Wendi (Brian) Marsh; 2 grandchildren, Kylie Marsh and Bethany Evers. Graveside funeral services will be Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Miami Valley Memory Gardens with Pastor Donald Curtis officiating. The family will greet friends from 10:30-11:00 a.m. in the Mausoleum Chapel at the cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or Crossroads Hospice, Dayton, OH. Linda never met a stranger and was loved by all and will be dearly missed! Arrangements Sanner Funeral Home, West Carrollton, OH.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
14
Visitation
10:30 - 11:00 AM
Mausoleum Chapel at the cemetery
JUL
14
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Miami Valley Memory Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Sanner Funeral Home Inc
800 S Alex Rd
West Carrollton, OH 45449
(937) 859-8000
