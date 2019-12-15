|
PAUL, Linda A. 65, of Springfield, passed away December 11, 2019 at Villa Springfield. She was born September 26, 1954 in Mechanicsburg, the daughter of Bernard and Crescent (Berger) Lewis. Linda was a graduate of the Ohio State University, and during her time there she participated in forming the block O at football games. She had retired from Springfield City Schools. She was a member of Al-Anon, where she made many friends. She enjoyed all types of crafting. Survivors include two children, Terry Swei tzer and Austin "AJ" Paul, both of Springfield; grandchildren, Amber Barnhouse, Dameon Barnhouse, Ryan Kidwell, Audree Grace Paul, and Ryker Paul; great-grandson, Gabriel Spencer; sisters, Pat Risinger and Maxine McCommis; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Paul on December 9, 2017; two children, Shane Michael Paul and Serina Grace Paul; great-grandchildren, Trinity and Noah Barnhouse; sister, Eva; and her parents. Visitation will be held from 5-8 pm Wednesday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm Thursday in the funeral home with Dr. Keith Gebhart officiating. Burial will follow in Somerford Cemetery. Friends and family are asked to wear their OSU gear or the color red. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Dec. 15, 2019