PURVIS, Linda Age 88, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020. She was born April 2, 1932 in Leslie County, Kentucky to the late Burchell and Lillie Mitchell. In addition to her parents, Linda is preceded in death her first husband, Isaac Lewis; second husband, Eldon Puvis; son, Isaac Lewis, Jr; two brothers and a sister. Linda will be missed by her loving children, Kathie (Guy) Harvey, Carol (Tom) Morgan and Burchell (Diane) Lewis; step daughters, Anna (Doug) Jones, Cindy (Steve) Grefer) and Rebecca Snider; daughter-in-law, Linda Lewis; many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; siblings, Lonnie Mitchell, James (Sue) Mitchell and Margaret Hall; and many nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Monday, May 18, 2020 from 10am until the time of the funeral service at 11am at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton. Burial Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Visit www.NewcomerDayton.com to share a memory of Linda or a condolence to her family.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 16, 2020