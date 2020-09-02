RADWICK (Thorp), Linda Lou Linda Lou Radwick, age 72, passed away Wednesday August 26 at Miami Valley Hospital after a long illness. She was born February 29, 1948, in Wauseon, Ohio, to Richard and Betty Keough and is survived by her daughter, Lisa Kay Thorp and her loving husband of 39 years, Tom Radwick, along with siblings, Debbie Mason, Sue Gearhart and Brad Keough. Linda was one of Miami Valleys first women owned business in Transportation after starting LL Transport Services in 1983. Her outgoing personality created many clients that resulted in longtime friends. Linda loved Quarter Horses, so in 1985, She and Tom started TJ LL Quarter Horses breeding reining horses and became the first clients of NRHA Hall of Famer Shawn Flarida. She later became close friends with Norman Bruce Cutting Horses in Georgia. Afterwards, Linda resumed her talents in the Art arena with her Oil Paintings winning several Art Shows and displayed her work in Troy Restaurants. Linda cherished her farm upbringing and will be missed by all who loved her, but most all by her adoring husband, Tom who deeply loved and misses her. Rest in Peace Sweetheart.



