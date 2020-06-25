Linda RICHTER
1949 - 2020
RICHTER, Linda L. Age 70, Hamilton, died Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Ft. Hamilton Hospital. She was born in Hamilton on November 28, 1949, the daughter of Merle and Dorothy (Yockel) Baker. Linda married Mark E. Richter on September 4, 1992, in Campbell County, Kentucky and he preceded her in death on April 14, 1999. She had been employed in the mail room at Ohio Casualty Insurance Company. She was active at the Eagles Club in Hamilton. She is survived by her children, Teresa (Kevin) Rhymer, of Hamilton and Jason (Tiffany) Merrell, of Brookville, Indiana; her brother, Doug (Donna) Baker, of Sebastian, Florida; her sister, Sue (Mark) Treleaven, of Hamilton; four grandchildren, Chrissy, Bret, Emily and T.J. and two great-grandsons, Quentin and Rowan. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday June 26, 2020, at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N. W. Washington Blvd. with Pastor Pete Witt officiating. Entombment will be in St. Stephen Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 12:30 p.m. until time of the funeral. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com

Published in Journal-News on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Visitation
12:30 - 01:30 PM
Weigel Funeral Home
JUN
26
Funeral service
01:30 PM
Weigel Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Weigel Funeral Home
980 NW Washington Blvd.
Hamilton, OH 45013
(513) 892-1524
