RILEY, Linda Mae Age 68, of Springfield, passed away on Saturday, January 11th, 2020 at Springfield Regional Medical Center following a lengthy battle with Lou Gehrig's Disease. She was born September 7th, 1951 in Springfield, Ohio the daughter of Paul and Doris (Smith-Eichelberger) Lear. Linda graduated from Shawnee High School/JVS in 1969. Linda attended the First Presbyterian Church, South Charleston. She enjoyed working puzzles and baking. Linda is survived by her husband of 35 years, James Riley; a son, Jason Riley; two daughters: Amy Riley and Erica Riley, all of Springfield; a sister, Sandra Compton of Sidney and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents. A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, January 18th, 2020 at 10 am at Littleton & Rue Funeral Home with Pastor Don Branscum officiating. The family will receive friends on Friday, January 17th from 6-8 pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be made , 324 Wilmington Pk., Dayton 45420. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Jan. 15, 2020