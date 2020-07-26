1/1
Linda ROBINSON
1949 - 2020
{ "" }
ROBINSON, Linda Linda was born on July 16, 1949, to the late Glen and Sarah Robinson, Linda departed this earth on July 17, 2020, while in residence at Centerville Health and Rehab where she stayed after a lengthy battle with diabetes. Linda had two sisters, Jacqueline and Geraldine and two brothers, Norman and Glen Christopher all preceded her in death. Linda leaves to cherish her memories two sisters-in-law, Roxanne and Debra Robinson, a host of cousins, nieces, nephew, grandnieces, and grandnephews and two great-grandnieces, who were her god babies, Ky'Onna Skipper and Ja'quel Prude. Special and dear friends, Veronica Avery, Stratton Brownie and Ms. Doris Noris. Viewing 1:30- 2 PM at H. H. Roberts. Graveside service, West Memory Gardens, Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. HHRoberts.com

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Viewing
01:30 PM
H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.
JUL
28
Graveside service
02:30 PM
H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.
