ROMANYSZYN, Linda Marie Coughlin Age 71 of Yellow Springs, OH passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 17th, 2019. Cremation was carried out by Jackson-Lytle & Lewis. A celebration of her life will be held for family and friends at 4:00pm, Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Jackson Lytle & Lewis, 322 Xenia Ave, Yellow Springs, OH 45387. Please visit Linda's memorial website at LindaInfo.com for further information and updates. Linda was born in Fort Dix, NJ in 1947. Growing up as the child of an active duty Infantry Officer in the United States Army, she lived in military installations in New Jersey, Turkey, North Carolina, Florida, and Louisiana. She was a graduate of North Fulton High School in Atlanta, GA. As an adult she lived in Georgia and South Carolina and lived in Yellow Springs, OH for more than 30 years. Mrs. Romanyszyn worked for more than 30 years as the school secretary in the Springfield City School District. During that time, she touched the lives of and was admired by thousands of students, parents, and teachers. "Mom placed no importance on power or money; her life was built around helping people," said her son Adrian Romanyszyn of Chula Vista, California. "She always had a sense of fairness and love that was remarkable," he said. Linda also worked her weekends during the same period for more than 20 years as a shelter attendant for the Green County Animal Control. "Mom was devoted to the love and proper care of animals of all kinds; she cared for and placed thousands of animals during her time there," said her daughter, Nicole Zuniga of Troutdale, Oregon. Linda raised two wonderful and successful children. "Mom always let us make our own choices and stood behind us when we sometimes didn't choose the right ones," said her son. "She quietly stood behind us through thick and thin," said her daughter. "We will miss her so much," they both said. In addition to son Adrian Romanyszyn (Michelle Sites) and daughter Nicole Zuniga (Lourexel), Linda is survived by their father, Michael Romanyszyn of San Antonio, TX, brother and sisterin-law, Dennis and Lynne Coughlin of Decatur, GA, grandson Seth Romanyszyn of San Antonio, TX, nephews Spencer Coughlin of Knoxville, TN and Kevin Coughlin of Durango, CO, and her many friends in Yellow Springs. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Humane Society, humanesociety.org, or an animal . Published in Springfield News Sun on July 21, 2019