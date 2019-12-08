|
|
ROSICKA (Bull), Linda Sue 72, of Springfield, died Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Wooded Glen. Linda was born on July 1, 1947 in Springfield to Irene V. (Johnson) and the late Glen C. Bull. Linda retired as Director of the Board of Elections in 2007. Philippians 4:13 I can do all things through him who gives me strength - became her mantra during her battle with cancer for the past 8 years. Linda graduated from Springfield South High School in 1965 and Anderson College in 1969. She was a member of Maiden Lane Church of God Proclaiming Jesus as Her Lord and Savior; Maiden Lane Joy Circle; Maiden Lane Educare Board; Wednesday Night Bible Study; Clark County Central Committee; Precinct Committee; PERI and formerly a member of Tikamthi Chapter ABWA; Monday Night Bowling League and Friday Night Tennis. Linda married her beloved Kevin Rosicka on October 11, 1986 and lost him on May 25, 2015 to cancer. Survivors include her Mother Irene Bull; Brother-In-Law Joseph (Jamie) Rosicka; Special Cousin and Caretaker Phyllis (Ron) Baker of Bellbrook; Uncle Fred Bull of Springfield; Cousins Joyce Johnson of Virginia; Paula (Adam) Bigelow of Kentucky; Bill Ryder of Texas; Terry Ryder and Victoria (Tyler) Mendez of Springfield; Close Friends Karen Wilburn, Bill, Collin and Sunny Millar; Mary Ann Roberts; Rick & Diane White; Amigos Bev Cox and Betty Kitts; Attorney Dan Harkins; Card Club Friends Linda Bender, Kathy Fottenberry, Pam Thompson and Diana Phillips; Anderson Alumni Friends; Numerous Aunts, Uncles and Cousins in Tennessee, Virginia and New York, and many, many other friends. Linda wants to extend a Special Thank You to the Staff at Wooded Glen and especially Mike Lacey for the kindness shown to her and her Mother Irene at Forest Glen Legacy Center during these past years. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 from 4-7 pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday at 11 am in the Maiden Lane Church of God, 1201 Maiden Lane, Springfield, OH with Pastor Mark Martin and Pastor Jim Slaughter officiating. Burial will follow at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Memorial Donation can be made to Maiden Lane Church of God Joy Circle. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Dec. 8, 2019