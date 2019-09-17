|
SCHMIDT, Linda Marie Age 71, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 14, 2019. Born in Euclid, Ohio to Donald and Agnes (Dougherty) Blakeley, Linda attended St. Roberts' Catholic School, Euclid High School, and Lakeland Community College. Linda married Robert Ralph Schmidt on December 28, 1968. She lovingly raised two children while rising to prominence as one of the nation's leading youth violence experts, starting her career with the Cleveland Task Force on Violent Crime. Her work gained the attention of the FBI's Cleveland Field Office, where she previously worked in the late 1960s. Upon her return to the FBI, she formed one of the Bureau's first community outreach programs. As an FBI Community Outreach Specialist, Linda trained law enforcement, healthcare, education, and policy professionals how to prevent the spread of violence in their communities. Linda particularly valued chairing the Outreach Committee of the Northern Ohio Hate Crimes Working Group. Linda later transferred to the FBI's Cincinnati Field Office, at the request of the incoming Special Agent in Charge, to expand the Office's Community Outreach Program, notably through her management of the FBI Citizens' Academy. Linda co-authored Gangs and Law Enforcement, wrote a WWII biography, presented and published nationally, and received numerous community service awards. Linda loved her family and the communities she served. Linda was driven yet selfless, tough yet kind, and above all an inspirational and dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother. Linda is survived by her husband, Robert, son Michael (Samantha) Schmidt, daughter Kimberly (Matthew) Munafo, and grandchildren Alden, Isabelle, Lennox, Frank, Alexander, Julien, and Rosalie as well as cherished brothers- and sisters-in-law and many beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins. Family and friends are invited to a visitation to celebrate Linda's life from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Weigel Funeral Home 980 NW Washington Blvd., Hamilton, OH 45013. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, September 20, 2019 at St. Peter in Chains Catholic Church 382 Liberty Ave., Hamilton, OH 45013, with Father Rob Muhlenkamp, Officiant. A private burial service will be held at All Souls Cemetery in Chardon, OH. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the FBI Cincinnati Citizen's Academy Alumni Foundation, P.O. Box 15142, Cincinnati, OH 45215. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Sept. 17, 2019