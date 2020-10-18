LINDA SCOTT

SCOTT (Wright), Linda J. Linda J. (Wright) Scott passed Thursday morning, September 17, 2020, at Consulate Health Center in Seminole, Florida. Linda was born October 25, 1952, in Xenia, Ohio, the daughter of Robert P. and Roma J. Wright. She was a graduate of Shawnee High School in 1970. She was a member of the Symphonic Band and Head Majorette of the Marching Band. During that time, she won many trophies as a Competition Baton Twirler and as a member of a Baton Team and Corp. She was also a graduate of Clark Technical College with an Associate Degree in Applied Business. Most of her career was spent as an administrative assistant being employed at the Olan Mills Corporate Office in Chattanooga, TN. After retiring, she spent a few years back in Springfield, Ohio, before moving to St. Petersburg, Florida, for the last 5 years. Linda grew up at Story-Hypes UMC and was a member of the Neal Chapter # 522 OES. Linda is survived by her mother, Roma J. Wright of Springfield; one son, James W. Duff (caregiver) of St. Petersburg, Florida; grandchildren, Brittany (Eric) Mata and Andrew and Jordon Duff; great-grandchildren, Ava and Nora Mata and sister-in-law, Valerie Geno. She was also survived by her beloved dog, Coco. She was preceded in death by her father, Robert P. Wright and brothers, Dale A. Wright and Gary L. Wright. Memorial Services will be held at the Northridge UMC, 4610 Derr Rd, Springfield, Ohio, on Friday, October 23, 2020, with Pastor Kenneth Woode officiating. Visitation will be from 12:00 Noon until 1:00PM with Eastern Star Services beginning at 1:00PM followed by the Memorial Service. Burial will be at Rose Hill Burial Park, 4781 South Charleston Pike, Springfield, Ohio. Memorial Contributions may be given to the Heart or Cancer Fund. Due to Covid-19 regulations, face masks will be required and social distancing will be observed. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences maybe shared at www.jkzfh.com
.