SHIPLEY, Linda Sue 73, of Springfield, passed away May 21, 2019 in Mercy Health-Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born November 15., 1945 in Mechanicsburg, Ohio, the daughter of Homer and Dova (Bolt) Pack. Sue was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother and a great friend to many. She was an Admission/Activities Director at Sharonview Nursing Home for many years. She also worked at the Masonic Home, I.O.O.F. Home, Southbrook and was retired form a nursing home in Hillsboro, Ohio. Survivors include three daughters; Sherry Kirkpatrick, Traci (Jason) Levernier and Tammy Shipley (Brad Rodgers), seven grandchildren and several great grandchildren and her brother; Gene Pack. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 53 years; John Shipley, her son; Gary Shipley and her parents; Homer and Dova Pack. Graveside funeral services will be held at 1:00PM Tuesday, May 28, 2019 in Kirkwood Cemetery, London, OH with Lynn Zechman officiating. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.