SHIRK, Linda Lois Age 80, of Springfield, passed away June 5, 2020, in her residence. She was born in Springfield, Ohio, on July 17, 1939, the daughter of Raymond and Helen Huey. Linda retired from Antioch Publishing. She loved spending time with her family and grandkids and was known as a loving caregiver. Linda loved to cook and made sure you didn't go home hungry. She was preceded in death by her parents and eight brothers and sisters. Survivors include her husband of 60 years Robert L. Shirk; children John (Debra) Shirk, Ronald (Carolyn DeeDee) Shirk, Marilyn (Ray) Speck, Sandra Miller and son-in-law, Joseph Miller; sisters Betty Brittingham and Jane Carter; seven grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Tuesday, from 6-8PM, in the Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home. Services to honor Linda will be Wednesday, at 1:00PM, in the Memorial Home. Burial to follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. Memorial contributions are requested to the American Cancer Society. Expressions of sympathy may be made www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Jun. 7, 2020.