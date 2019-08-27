|
SMETHERS, Linda Sue Age 61, of Xenia, Ohio passed away on Saturday August 24, 2019. Linda was born January 15, 1958 in Middletown, OH to James and LloydWinna Stamper. Linda loved working in retail and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Linda is survived by her daughter Patricia (Jimmie) Hayes; son, Jason (Pamela) Smethers; two brothers, James Stamper, Douglas Stamper; sister, Jackie (David) Sims; three grandchildren, Megan, Marissa, JD; niece and nephews, Kyle, Bryce, Andrew, Lesley and Brian. Linda was preceded in death by her husband Don Smethers and sister-in-law Jo Ann Stamper.A visitation for Linda will be held Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Breitenbach-Anderson Funeral Home, 517 S. Sutphin, Middletown, Ohio 45044. Funeral service will follow at 1:00 PM also at the funeral home. A burial will occur at Fairmound Cemetery, West Elkton, OH. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.breitenbach-anderson.com for the Smethers family.
Published in Journal-News on Aug. 27, 2019