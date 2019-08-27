Home

POWERED BY

Services
Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Homes
517 South Sutphin Street
Middletown, OH 45044
(513) 423-9443
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Homes
517 South Sutphin Street
Middletown, OH 45044
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Homes
517 South Sutphin Street
Middletown, OH 45044
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda SMETHERS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda SMETHERS


1958 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda SMETHERS Obituary
SMETHERS, Linda Sue Age 61, of Xenia, Ohio passed away on Saturday August 24, 2019. Linda was born January 15, 1958 in Middletown, OH to James and LloydWinna Stamper. Linda loved working in retail and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Linda is survived by her daughter Patricia (Jimmie) Hayes; son, Jason (Pamela) Smethers; two brothers, James Stamper, Douglas Stamper; sister, Jackie (David) Sims; three grandchildren, Megan, Marissa, JD; niece and nephews, Kyle, Bryce, Andrew, Lesley and Brian. Linda was preceded in death by her husband Don Smethers and sister-in-law Jo Ann Stamper.A visitation for Linda will be held Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Breitenbach-Anderson Funeral Home, 517 S. Sutphin, Middletown, Ohio 45044. Funeral service will follow at 1:00 PM also at the funeral home. A burial will occur at Fairmound Cemetery, West Elkton, OH. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.breitenbach-anderson.com for the Smethers family.
Published in Journal-News on Aug. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now