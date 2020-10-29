1/
Linda SMTIH
SMITH, Linda

Linda Smith, age 74, of Laura, passed away on Sunday,

October 25, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM on Monday, November 2, 2020, at West Milton United Church of Christ, 108 S. Main St, West Milton. Burial will follow in Old Ludlow Cemetery, Laura. A walk-through visitation will be held from 2-6 PM on Sunday, November 1 at Hale-Sarver

Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami St, West Milton. Memorial contributions may be made to Laura Christian Church, 1 S. Main St, Laura, OH 45337. Online memories of Linda may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
1
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Hale Sarver Funeral Home
NOV
2
Funeral service
10:30 AM
West Milton United Church of Christ
Funeral services provided by
Hale Sarver Funeral Home
284 N. Miami St.
West Milton, OH 45383
937-698-4422
