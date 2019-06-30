Home

Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home
5555 Philadelphia Drive
Dayton, OH 45415
(937) 274-1151
Linda SPRINGER

Linda SPRINGER Obituary
SPRINGER Linda L. 69, of Centerville, Ohio, unexpectedly left her earthly life on June 24, 2019, with her loving husband, Terry L. Springer, by her side. A celebration of her life will be held on Monday July 8, 2019, starting at 6:00pm at Delco Park Meeting Place, 1707 Delco Park Drive, Kettering, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Cincinnati Children's Hospital P.O. Box 5202, Cincinnati, OH 45201-5202. Online condolences may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 30, 2019
