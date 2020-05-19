Home

Linda STACY

Linda STACY Obituary
STACY Linda S. 76, of Lebanon, OH, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Cedars of Lebanon. She was born February 25, 1944 in Middletown to the late James & Verna (Nuss) Stacy. Linda was a graduate of Franklin High School class of 1962. She was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church of Franklin. Linda is survived by her aunts, cousins, and friends. Graveside services will be 2:00 PM Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Woodhill Cemetery in Franklin. Condolences may be shared at www.anderson-fh.com.
Published in Journal-News on May 19, 2020
