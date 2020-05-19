|
STACY Linda S. 76, of Lebanon, OH, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Cedars of Lebanon. She was born February 25, 1944 in Middletown to the late James & Verna (Nuss) Stacy. Linda was a graduate of Franklin High School class of 1962. She was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church of Franklin. Linda is survived by her aunts, cousins, and friends. Graveside services will be 2:00 PM Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Woodhill Cemetery in Franklin. Condolences may be shared at www.anderson-fh.com.
Published in Journal-News on May 19, 2020