STIGALL (nee Findley), Linda Sue Age 77, of Dayton, went home to be with the Lord on February 24, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 1pm on Thursday, February 28, 2019, at Moraine City First Church of God, with visitation an hour prior. The family would like to thank the staff at Ohio's , for their tender care of Linda and her family. The family would also like to thank the parishioners at Moraine City First Church of God for exemplifying Christ through their compassionate work. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Ohio's . For full obituary and condolences please visit www.routsong.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 27, 2019