STREEVAL, Linda Faye Age 71 of Fairfield, passed away at her home, surrounded by her family, on Sunday, April 5, 2020. This passing was expected due to her choice to discontinue dialysis treatment; as she put it " Im doing it my way". She was born in Casey County, Kentucky on September 27, 1948 the daughter of Dora Clay (Doc) and Effie (Rainwater) Roberts. Linda is survived by her son, Vin (Melissa) Streeval; three sisters, Brenda White, Donna Warfield, and Dori Tompkins; and two grandchildren, Sommer Streeval and Bradley Wyatt. She was preceded in death by her parents. Private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family due unfortunately to the current pandemic. In lieu of flowers, the family would like to request memorial donations be made to the , 615 Elsinore Place Suite 400, Cincinnati, OH 45202 or Cancer Family Care, 4790 Red Bank Expressway, Suite 128. Cincinnati, OH 45227. Condolences can be made at www.browndawsonflick.com
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 8, 2020