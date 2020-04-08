Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Streeval
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Streeval

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda Streeval Obituary
STREEVAL, Linda Faye Age 71 of Fairfield, passed away at her home, surrounded by her family, on Sunday, April 5, 2020. This passing was expected due to her choice to discontinue dialysis treatment; as she put it " Im doing it my way". She was born in Casey County, Kentucky on September 27, 1948 the daughter of Dora Clay (Doc) and Effie (Rainwater) Roberts. Linda is survived by her son, Vin (Melissa) Streeval; three sisters, Brenda White, Donna Warfield, and Dori Tompkins; and two grandchildren, Sommer Streeval and Bradley Wyatt. She was preceded in death by her parents. Private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family due unfortunately to the current pandemic. In lieu of flowers, the family would like to request memorial donations be made to the , 615 Elsinore Place Suite 400, Cincinnati, OH 45202 or Cancer Family Care, 4790 Red Bank Expressway, Suite 128. Cincinnati, OH 45227. Condolences can be made at www.browndawsonflick.com
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -