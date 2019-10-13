|
TAYLOR, Linda P. Age 73, passed from this earth peacefully on October 6, 2019 after a lengthy battle with cancer. She was surrounded by family, friends, love, and light. Linda was born in the early spring of 1946 in Harlan, Kentucky. She graduated from Spencerian Business College in Louisville, Kentucky and went on to raise a family in Kettering, Ohio. She also worked for many years for Levi Strauss and managed a chain of beauty shop supply stores. She was an avid reader, loved cooking, and enjoyed vacationing with family on Lake Norris, Tennessee. She is survived by loving husband of 53 years, Mike of Kettering, Ohio; son Chris (Elizabeth) Taylor of Oxford, Ohio; grandsons Sam and Will Taylor (whom she adored); brother Dean Pillion of Hoboken, New Jersey; sister Nikki (Ron) Creech of Wake Forest, North Carolina; and countless friends and family members. The family is grateful to Kettering Memorial Hospital and Kettering Cancer Center for their compassionate care. Special thanks to Drs. Pulaski and Reid for guiding her treatment as well as the caring nursing staff. Services will be held Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 11:00 am at the mausoleum at David's Cemetery, 4600 Mad River Road, Kettering, Ohio. The family will receive friends and family beginning at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Ovarian Cancer Research Fund Alliance (ocrahope.org) in Linda's memory. On line condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 13, 2019