TERRY, Linda Age 71 of Hamilton, passed away on May 26, 2019 in her home. She was born in Hamilton on August 23, 1947, the daughter of the late James R. Baughman, Sr. and Gladys (Bowling) Vonderheide. Linda loved spending time with her family and friends. She enjoyed puzzles, playing cards, watching movies, and she loved her pets very much. Linda is survived by her siblings, Sharmon (David) Evans of San Antonio, TX, James R. Baughman, Jr. of Hamilton, and Debbie Roebuck of Hamilton; daughters, Tammy Crawford (Jorge Flores) and Kimberly (Dan) Connaughton; grandchildren, Alyssa Cole, Abby Connaughton, Blake Crawford, Logan (Emily) Crawford, and Luke Crawford; great-granddaughter, Mia Bowling; nephew, David J. (Donna) Evans; niece, Heather Evans; and great-nephew, James. She was preceded in death by her parents. Linda was loved by many others who called her mamaw or a friend. Visitation will be held from 10am until 12pm on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home, Ross Avenue at South "D" Street, Hamilton. Funeral Service will be held at 12pm on Tuesday at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Hickory Flat Cemetery. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com Published in Journal-News on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary