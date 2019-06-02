Home

Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home
240 Ross Ave
Hamilton, OH 45013
(513) 894-9919
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home
240 Ross Ave
Hamilton, OH 45013
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
12:00 PM
Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home
240 Ross Ave
Hamilton, OH 45013
View Map
1947 - 2019
Linda TERRY Obituary
TERRY, Linda Age 71 of Hamilton, passed away on May 26, 2019 in her home. She was born in Hamilton on August 23, 1947, the daughter of the late James R. Baughman, Sr. and Gladys (Bowling) Vonderheide. Linda loved spending time with her family and friends. She enjoyed puzzles, playing cards, watching movies, and she loved her pets very much. Linda is survived by her siblings, Sharmon (David) Evans of San Antonio, TX, James R. Baughman, Jr. of Hamilton, and Debbie Roebuck of Hamilton; daughters, Tammy Crawford (Jorge Flores) and Kimberly (Dan) Connaughton; grandchildren, Alyssa Cole, Abby Connaughton, Blake Crawford, Logan (Emily) Crawford, and Luke Crawford; great-granddaughter, Mia Bowling; nephew, David J. (Donna) Evans; niece, Heather Evans; and great-nephew, James. She was preceded in death by her parents. Linda was loved by many others who called her mamaw or a friend. Visitation will be held from 10am until 12pm on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home, Ross Avenue at South "D" Street, Hamilton. Funeral Service will be held at 12pm on Tuesday at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Hickory Flat Cemetery. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com
Published in Journal-News on June 2, 2019
