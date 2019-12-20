|
|
VANARSDALE, Linda Kay 77, of Middletown, went home to be the Lord on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. She was born in Eldorado, Illinois on November 18, 1942 to parents, Roy and Charlene (Ripperdan) Purcell. Linda was a member of Stratford Heights Church of God and was active in the past as a Sunday School teacher, choir member, and women's ministries leader. She co-hosted a women's christian based television show in the late 1970's called "To You With Love". She was a member of Christian Women's Club, P.E.O. and Wives of Police Officers. Linda and her husband co-hosted the Charity Ball in the mid-1990's. She was also active organizing home & garden tours & fashion shows for various charities. Linda was the owner of Cherished Objects Gift Shop in the Manchester Hotel in the late 1990's. As busy as she was with work & volunteering, the love of her life was her family. She will be greatly missed by her son, David (Roxanne DiCristoforo) VanArsdale; daughters, Lisa (Mark) Sherman & Jennifer (Russ) Mabry; brother, Ronald (Lena) Purcell; sister, Rebecca (Greg) Simpson; four grandchildren, Sarah McElwee, Kevin VanArsdale, Nicholas VanArsdale & Sophia Mabry; one great grandson, Jonathan Sparks and special niece, Angela Fernandes. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald G. VanArsdale; parents; grandson, Steven Estepp Jr.; and niece, Leah Simpson. A memorial service will be held on Monday, December 23, 2019 at 12:00 noon at Stratford Heights Church of God, 4419 Nelson Rd., Middletown, with Pastor Raymond Phillips officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 11:00 am - 12:00 noon, at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to Stratford Heights Church of God.Please sign the guestbook at www.wilsonschrammspaulding.com
Published in Journal-News on Dec. 20, 2019