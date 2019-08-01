Home

Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home
330 Pershing Avenue
Hamilton, OH 45011
(513) 895-5412
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home
330 Pershing Avenue
Hamilton, OH 45011
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home
330 Pershing Avenue
Hamilton, OH 45011
View Map
Linda Wagers


1944 - 2019
WAGERS, Linda Joyce Age 74 of Hamilton, passed away at her residence on Monday, July 29, 2019. She was born in Hamilton, Ohio on October 20, 1944 the daughter of George and Mary (Osbourne) Jackson. On December 8, 1962 in Hamilton she married William E. Wagers and he preceded her in death in 2009. She is survived by five children, Harlan Wagers of New Miami, Carmen Wagers, Bill Wagers II, David Wagers, and Kevin (Melvonie) Wagers; six siblings, Evelyn Frisbee, Georgetta Jackson, Judith (Dave) Gullett, Kenneth Jackson, Sandy Wisebecker, and Mark (Laura) Jackson; nine grandchildren; and one great granddaughter. She was preceded in death by her parents; two siblings, Patricia and Ray Jackson; and a grandson, Justin Wagers. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Ave., on Friday, August 2, 2019 at 2:00 PM with Pastor Denny Fields of New Liberty United Baptist Church, officiating. Burial will follow at Somerville Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM at the funeral home. Condolences can be made at www.browndawsonflick.com
Published in Journal-News on Aug. 1, 2019
