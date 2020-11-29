1/1
LINDA WARD
WARD, Linda F.

Age 77, of Moraine, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 23, 2020, at Stonespring of Vandalia. She was born on June 9, 1943, in Dayton, Ohio, the daughter of the late Earl & Evelyn (Allen) Ward. Linda was a former

employee of Mendenhall's Dry Cleaner and the Family Market in Moraine for many years.

Preceded in death by an infant son, James E. Ward; a brother Ronald Ward; 3 sisters, Enola Downing, Arline Kelly, and

Sharon Moore; sister-in-law, Patricia Ward; and brother-in-law, Ed Baker. She is survived by her loving daughter, Sharon

Vagedes and husband, Darrin; 3 sisters, Mary Lou Daniel, Rhea Smith, and Diane Baker; 2 brothers, Darrell Ward and wife Joyce, Dennis Ward and wife Marybeth; 2 grandchildren,

Christine Vagedes & Christopher Vagedes and wife Jen; 4 great-grandchildren, Trinity & Evelyn Cronkhite and Aron & Maxwell Vagedes; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later time. Please share memories and condolences at www.swartfuneralhome.com. Expressions of Sympathy, Love, and Thinking of You cards may be sent to The Family of Ms. Linda Ward, C/O Swart Funeral Home, 207 E. Central Ave., West Carrollton, Ohio 45449.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 29, 2020.
