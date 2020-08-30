1/1
LINDA WEAVER
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LINDA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WEAVER, Linda Raye Age 73, born November 18, 1946 in Jeffersonville, OH, was called to heaven Tuesday, August 25, 2020. Linda graduated from Miami Trace High School in 1964. She retired from Wright-Patterson AFB after 34 years. Linda was married to Carl Weaver and into this union, Lynn Creyl Weaver was born. She was an active member of Believers Christian Fellowship Church. Preceded in death by her former father-in-law, Robert Weaver; mother, Eleanor Burns; brother-in-law, Dr. Larry L. Harris; former mother-in-law, Edna Weaver; sister-in-law, Dorothy Burns; father, Ellsworth "Chuck" Burns; brother, Ellsworth "James" Burns. Linda is survived by her daughter, Lynn Weaver; sisters, Eleanor Faye Harris, Cheryl Dean Card; a host of aunts, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and friends. Walk-through visitation 10 am-12 pm Wednesday, September 2, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Private Service.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
2
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH 45406
(937) 274-1693
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved