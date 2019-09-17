Home

Marker & Heller Funeral Homes
5844 Old Troy Pike
Dayton, OH 45424
(937) 275-7434
Linda WEGERZYN Obituary
WEGERZYN, Linda A. Age 82, of Huber Heights, passed away Saturday, September 14, 2019 at her residence. Linda was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, John & Eileen Leahey. Linda is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Walter V.; daughter, Lynn M. (Gary) Frye of FL; sons, Michael J. (Donna) Wegerzyn of Huber Heights, John D. (Angela) Wegerzyn of TX; sister, Diane Jones of Monroe; grandchildren, Heather (Jeff) Cooper, Holly Wegerzyn, James Bond Jr., Jacqueline Bond (Mike Whitte), Joseph (Kari) Creech, Jason (Kayla) Caruso; 13 great-grandchildren; niece, Deanne (Alan) Winn; nephew, Chris (Denise) Jones; and many other relatives & friends. Mass of Christian Burial 10 AM Thursday, September 19, 2019 at St. Peter Catholic Church, 6161 Chambersburg Road with Father Tony Cutcher celebrant. Interment Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 5-8 PM at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike. The family wishes to express a heartfelt thanks to Lynn & Gary Frye for their outstanding & dedicated care and also Stone Springs Rehab Center for their care. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the in Linda's memory.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 17, 2019
