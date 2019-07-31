Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home
508 E Linden Ave
Miamisburg, OH 45342
(937) 866-3373
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home
508 E Linden Ave
Miamisburg, OH 45342
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda WEINEL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda WEINEL


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda WEINEL Obituary
WEINEL, Linda Q. 80, of Miamisburg, passed away Monday, July 29, 2019 at Sycamore Hospital. She was born March 19, 1939 in Manila, Philippines, the daughter of Canuto and Fedila (Asis) Quintana. Linda was a member of St. Henry Catholic Parish. She loved to dance, sing karaoke and going out to lunch with friends. She is survived by her children, Dennis (CeCilia) Weinel, Kathy (Randy) Williams, Steven (Anna) Weinel and Barbara (Nicholas) Markoff; sister, Connie; many family members still in the Philippines; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Darrel (Sharon) Weinel, Debbie Boggs and Bob (Ada) Weinel; many nieces and nephews; special friends, the Buckler and Albesa families; as well as many others in the Filipino community. A memorial gathering will be held from 2-4 PM on Friday, August 2, 2019 at GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now