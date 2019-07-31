|
WEINEL, Linda Q. 80, of Miamisburg, passed away Monday, July 29, 2019 at Sycamore Hospital. She was born March 19, 1939 in Manila, Philippines, the daughter of Canuto and Fedila (Asis) Quintana. Linda was a member of St. Henry Catholic Parish. She loved to dance, sing karaoke and going out to lunch with friends. She is survived by her children, Dennis (CeCilia) Weinel, Kathy (Randy) Williams, Steven (Anna) Weinel and Barbara (Nicholas) Markoff; sister, Connie; many family members still in the Philippines; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Darrel (Sharon) Weinel, Debbie Boggs and Bob (Ada) Weinel; many nieces and nephews; special friends, the Buckler and Albesa families; as well as many others in the Filipino community. A memorial gathering will be held from 2-4 PM on Friday, August 2, 2019 at GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 31, 2019