WELLIFORD (Trapp),



Linda



Passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020. Linda was born on January 28, 1952, to George and Minnie (Williams) Trapp in Springfield, Ohio. She was a graduate of South High School and worked in Retail Management. She leaves to cherish her memory, her sons: Clarence (Cheri) Welliford and Antwon Welliford; beloved daughters: Chaleen Welliford, Brittany Welliford, Dawn



(Carlos) Welliford-Morris, and Jeanette (Sean) Reeder; surrogate son, Chancellor (Marica) Welliford; sister, Shirley (Roy) Bradford; brothers, James Threats and Danny Threats. Linda's legacy included 7 children, 20 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Welliford; her son, Aaron Welliford; her brothers, George "Bubba" Trapp and Randy Threats; and her parents. Visitation will be Wednesday, December 2, 2020, from 4 pm to 6 pm at El Bethel Temple, 2049 Clifton Avenue, Springfield, Ohio, 45505. Services will be held Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at 6 pm at El Bethel Temple. Burial will be in Ferncliff Cemetery on Thursday, December 3, 2020, at 11 am. Arrangements by the Robert C. Henry-Clark Funeral Home. Masks and Social distancing is required.



