WELLS, Linda A. Finch (Denney) 66, of Springfield, passed away Tuesday, August 20, 2019 in her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born July 26, 1953 in Springfield, the daughter of Richard and Ann (Summers) Finch. Linnie loved spending time with her kids, grandkids and watching them play sports. Survivors include her husband; Roger Wells, three sons; Eric (Michelle) Wells, Brandon (Mindy) Denney and Carl (CD) (Britany) Wells, grandsons; Josh (Jess), Kai, Josh, Sean, Talon, Eeli, granddaughters; Christy, Chelleanne, Jessica, Emmie Ann, great grandsons; Kaden, Kaleb, Tristen, Dean, Dain, great granddaughter; Elise, sister; Debra (John) Overholser, nephews; Richard (Leanna) Pitzer, Edward (Heather) Pitzer, Brian (Jenn) Overholser and numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the . Linnie's family wishes to thank all of the family and friends who cared and visited her in her final weeks. There will be no services. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com
