WHIT (Hilderbrand), Linda Sue



Linda Sue (Hilderbrand) Whitt, 79 of Xenia, Ohio, passed away Monday, November 2, after a long illness. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Larry R. Whitt; 2 brothers, Charles (Phyllis) Hilderbrand of Beavercreek and Michael Hilderbrand of Xenia; 3 children: Deborah (David) Thomas of Dayton, Gale Whitt of Carlisle and Phillip (Paula) Whitt of West Chester; 7 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren; numerous cousins and other family members.



She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, friend and loved one to all.



Pallbearers will be her brothers, Charles and Michael Hilderbrand; grandsons: Justin Whitt, Joshua and Jeremiah Thomas and Jordan Penrod.



Graveside visitation will be at 1:00 P.M. on Friday, November 06, 2020, at Silvercreek II Cemetery in Jamestown.



Graveside service will follow at 2:00 P.M., also at Silvercreek II Cemetery.



Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Powers-Kell Funeral Home in Jamestown, Ohio.



