WILKE (Petre), Linda M.



Age 71 of Hamilton, passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020. Linda was a school bus driver for the Talawanda School



District, served on the Butler County Fair Board and served as the Junior Horse Advisor. Linda is survived by her daughter, Kindelle Wilke - Contraveous and her husband, John. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Wilke. Services are private. Colligan Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store