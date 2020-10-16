1/1
Linda WITTE
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WITTE, Linda Sue Age 67, of Dayton, passed away October 14, 2020. She was born January 14, 1953, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Virgil and Winona Armstrong. In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her husband, Kevin Witte; sister, Phyllis Miller; and brother, Lloyd Myron Kniceley. Linda is survived by her sons: Gabriel Witte (Shanda) and Paul Witte; granddaughter, Lennon Witte; sister, Sandra Cantrell; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Linda loved the Lord, and was a member of Living Word Church. She loved working in her beautiful garden and enjoyed cooking & baking. Visitation will be held from 10-11 am on Monday, October 19, 2020, at Newcomer Funeral Home, 3940 Kettering Blvd., Kettering, where the funeral service will begin at 11:00 am. Burial to follow at Heritage Hills Memory Gardens. To share a memory of Linda or leave a special message for her family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Visitation
10:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home - South Chapel
Send Flowers
OCT
19
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home - South Chapel
Send Flowers
OCT
19
Burial
Heritage Hills Memory Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home - South Chapel
3940 Kettering Boulevard
Kettering, OH 45439
(937) 293-4141
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Newcomer Funeral Home - South Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved