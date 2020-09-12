1/1
Linda ZECHMAN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ZECHMAN, Linda L. Linda L. Zechman, 74, of Springboro, OH, passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020, following a 2 1/2 year battle with cancer at Hospice of Central Ohio-OSU. Linda was born December 11, 1945, in Lisbon, OH, to Dick and Blanche Neill. She married Fred Zechman 53 years ago in Lisbon, OH. Linda graduated from Capital University in 1967 and spent 30 years teaching in Ohio and New Mexico. During her first 18 years with Fred she also spent time being a coach's wife which included cooking team meals, hosting players and supporting injured players throughout the years. She enjoyed reading, traveling, shopping and spending time with her grandkids. They were a joy to her in the final years. She always had a smile for them. Survivors include her husband Fred, daughter Gretchen (Jeff) Polivka, Haymarket, VA, daughter-in-law Gweyn (Eric) Zechman, Dublin, OH. Three grandchildren, Maddie (13) Zechman, Alexis (10) and Thomas (7) Polivka; sisters Joan Kelch, Lisbon, OH and Susan Zehentbauer, Hanoverton, OH. Linda was preceded in death by her son Eric (2016) and her sister Nancy (2020). Visitation will be held from 11:30 am to 2:00 pm, Wednesday, September 16, 2020, where a family service will begin at 2:00 pm at Newcomer, NW Chapel, 10051 Brewster Lane, Powell, OH 43065. To leave a message for the family visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sep. 12, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved