JOHNSON, Lindsey Michele 40, of Dayton, Ohio passed away on February 18, 2019. Lindsey was born to Walter and Marilyn (Donegan) Johnson on September 25, 1978. She is preceded in death by her father Walter Johnson, grandmother Evelyn Donegan, aunt Kim (Donegan) McDougle, and cousin James A. Donegan. Lindsey is survived by her loving mother Marilyn Johnson, husband Michael Shank, daughter Mikayla J. Shank, sister Nicole D. Donegan, niece Shaila N. Lynch, nephew Dominic (Tierra) E. Johnson, aunt Jacalyn (Tony) Lawson, cousin Adrian (Adrionna) R. Little, aunt Carolyn Croom of Savanna, GA., cousin Jibri O. Croom and beloved great-nieces, great-nephew and cousins. Celebration of life will be on Saturday, February 23, 2019 from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Inspiration Church located at 2900 Philadelphia Drive in Dayton, Ohio. The family would like to extend our sincere thanks to Gem City Rehabilitation for the excellent care they gave to Lindsey during her time in their care.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 21, 2019