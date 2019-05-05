HOYING, Linus J. "Lindy" Passed away of natural causes due to complications from Alzheimer's disease early Thursday morning, May 2, 2019, at the Heritage Manor Nursing Center in Minster, Ohio. He was born July 8, 1926, in St. Patrick, Ohio, to the late Henry and Anna (Schmitmeyer) Hoying. On April 22, 1950, at St. Michael Catholic Church I, Fort Loramie, Lindy married Mary A. (Poeppelman) Hoying who survives. Also surviving are four of five children and their spouses: Michael (dec.) & Marlene Hoying of Fort Loramie, Kathy & Randy Schafer of Fort Loramie, Gerald "Jerry" & Carol Hoying of Fort Loramie, Charles "Chuck" & Martha Hoying of Kettering, and William "Bill" & Sue Hoying of Fort Loramie; fifteen of sixteen grandchildren and their spouses: along with twenty-four great-grandchildren; two of ten siblings, Eugene Hoying of Chicago, IL, Patrick & Patricia Hoying of Minster and sisters & brothers-in-law: Nancy Hoying of Chicago, IL, Verona Poeppelman of New Bremen, Hilda Francis of Russia, Kathleen "Katie" Mestemaker of Coldwater as well as many nieces & nephews. Lindy was a 1944 graduate of Fort Loramie High School. Following graduation he served in the United States Army, reaching the rank of Staff Sergeant. Following his military service, Lindy was engaged in farming and construction work. He also worked at the Minster Lumber Company and was the Osgood Branch manager of the Farmer's Coop. Lindy was a great athlete and enjoyed all sports, especially baseball and basketball. In his later years he enjoyed golf, bowling and watching his grandchildren participate in their sports and activities. Lindy also found pleasure in reading, biking, carpentry projects and travel. He mostly valued precious time spent with his family. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM, Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at St. Michael Church in Fort Loramie with Rev. Steven Shoup presiding. Friends may call Monday 2:00 to 8:00 PM and Tuesday 9:00 to 10:00 AM at Gehret Funeral Home in Fort Loramie. Memorials may be made to the Fort Loramie Fire Department - Michael Hoying Memorial Scholarship Fund or . Private condolences may be expressed at www.gehretfuneralhome.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary