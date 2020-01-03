Home

Thomas Funeral Home
4520 Salem Avenue
Dayton, OH 45416
937-274-8777
Service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
1:00 PM
Shiloh Baptist Church
HENRY Jr., Linwood Age 81 of Dayton, departed this life December 30, 2019. Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m., Saturday, January 4, 2020 at SHILOH BAPTIST CHURCH, 3801 Fairbanks Ave. with Reverend Marcettes Cunningham, officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Interment: Earlham Cemetery, Richmond, IN. Arrangements entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 3, 2020
