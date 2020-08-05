1/1
Lionel DANIELS
1962 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lionel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DANIELS, Lionel G. 57, of Springfield, died August 1, 2020, in his residence. He was born in Springfield, Ohio, on December 3, 1962. Lionel was a 1981 graduate of Shawnee Local Schools. He was an avid collector of many things; an avid Dallas Cowboy fan and a mechanic who could fix anything. Lionel was preceded in death by his step father who raised him, Richard W. DeHart. Survivors include his mother, Mamie E. (Jenkins) DeHart; brothers and sisters, Gordon (Bertha) DeHart, Robert (Marcia) DeHart, Tina Cotterman, LaShandra (David) Phillips and Sheila (Terry) Toner; father and step mother, Eugene (Sandy) Daniels; and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Thursday from 6-8 PM in the RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME. Services to honor Lionel will be Friday at 11:00AM in the Memorial Home with Pastor Denzil Jenkins officiating. Burial to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home
Send Flowers
AUG
7
Service
11:00 AM
Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home
838 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-1564
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved