GARRETT, Lionel 82, of Dayton, OH, departed earth on March 9, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Son of the late Harry Allen Garrett & Floy Million Garrett. As a child Lionel developed a special love for aviation and weather patterns while lying in the grass gazing at airplanes in the sky. He went on to achieve the rank of Master Sergeant in the U.S. Air Force, retiring after serving 20 years. Lionel was a licensed pilot, world traveler and loved the game of golf. He attended Roosevelt H.S. and earned degrees in Business, Accounting and Management from Sinclair Community College and Park College. A life member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. Lionel was enthralled with jazz music, an Honor Flight of Dayton honoree and an ordained Church Elder at College Hill Community Church. Along with his parents he is preceded in death by a brother William Croben Garrett. Mr. Garrett is survived by his devoted wife of 36 years, Cheryl Jones Garrett; children Lionel Garrett Jr, Dayton; Felicia M. Garrett, Dayton; Regina M. Garrett, Dayton; Darryl E. (Milinka) Garrett, Las Vegas, NV; Kimberly A. Hanks, Dayton; and Stephen W. Garrett, Dayton; many grandchildren and great grandchildren and older brother, Henry James Garrett (Vickie) of Piqua, Ohio. Other loving family and friends. A Celebration of Lionel Garrett's Life will be held 11:00 AM, Saturday March 30, 2019 at Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 3375 Siebenthaler Avenue, Dayton, OH 45406. Family will receive friends at 9:45 AM. Alpha Phi Alpha ceremony at 10:30 AM. Inurnment at Dayton National Cemetery Columbarium, Friday, March 29, 2019, 1:45 P.M., the family will gather at Shelter B. In lieu of flowers, please donate to cancer research. HHRoberts.com Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 23, 2019