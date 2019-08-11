Home

Oswald-Hoskins Funeral Home - Lebanon
329 East Mulberry Street
Lebanon, OH 45036
(513) 932-7070
Lisa Addison


1964 - 2019
Lisa Addison Obituary
ADDISON (nee: Frederick), Lisa Colleen 54 of Lebanon, died Thursday, August 1, 2019. Born to Philip and Cleta (nee: Singleton) Frederick on October 26, 1964 in Dayton, OH. Lisa was a nurse for Maxim Health for several years and a member of St Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Lebanon. She enjoyed gardening, reading, going on walks, football season and helping people in any way she could. Nothing brought more joy to Lisa than the love of her family, most especially the love of her grandchildren, whom she adored with all her heart. Lisa is preceded in death by her father Philip Frederick. She is survived by her mother, Cleta Frederick, three sons, Chris (Kristin) Addison of Columbus, David (Allison) Addison of Sunbury and Shaun (Kristen) Addison of Clayton, IN, two brothers, Philip (Debbie) Frederick of Lebanon and Curt (Maureen) Frederick of Lebanon, one sister, Carla (Brian) Hofmeier of West Chester and five grandchildren, Sanibel, Connor, Graham, Miles, Elisabeth and one on the way. Visitation was held on Friday, August 9th from 5:00-7:00PM with a memorial service at 7:00PM all at Oswald-Hoskins Funeral Home, Lebanon. Memorial donations may be made to the Lebanon Food Pantry. Inurnment in Lebanon Cemetery. Online condolences to www.hoskinsfh.com.
Published in Today's Pulse Lebanon-Mason on Aug. 11, 2019
