LISA BYRD
1962 - 2020
BYRD, Lisa Kaye Lisa Kaye Byrd, 58, of Middletown, passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at home. She was born August 3, 1962, in Middletown, to Floyd E. "Kat" Byrd and Nancy S. (Rickard) Byrd. Lisa had a great sense of humor. She loved her family, friends, shopping, eating out, and she especially loved Snoopy. Her smile will be missed by all who loved her. Surviving are her sisters, Deborah Lynn (Kevin) Combs and Jennifer Rebecca (Terry) Green; 7 nieces and nephews, many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. The family would like to extend a special thank you to ACHU Assure Support for all the exceptional love and care they have given Lisa for the past year. Visitation will be Thursday, October 15, 2020, at Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 East Second St, Franklin, Ohio, from 11 am until the time of service at 12 pm, officiated by Jim Winters. Lisa will be laid to rest at Butler County Memorial Park immediately following the service.


Published in Journal-News on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Anderson Funeral Home
OCT
15
Service
12:00 PM
Anderson Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Funeral Home
1357 E 2nd St
Franklin, OH 45005
(937) 746-6455
