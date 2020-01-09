|
CAIN, Lisa 56, of New Carlisle lost her three and a half year battle to triple negative breast cancer on January 5, 2020. She was a lover of family and friends, coffee, and all things travel. She worked at New Carlisle Family Dental for most of her adult life where she gained a sense of family and community. She genuinely enjoyed getting to know each individual that walked through that door and considered each patient a friend. She was incredibly genuine, funny, and so pure and full of love. Lisa was passionate about travel and culture. She has asked that her ashes be spread on the highest mountain that we can climb. She was truly the embodiment of what others want to be. She always thought before she spoke and she spoke with pure gracefulness. Being missed by all is truly an understatement. A warrior and a fighter until her last breath. She was absolutely beautiful inside and out. Lisa is survived by her loving husband of over thirty years Danny Cain, her daughters; Olivia, Ashley, and Andrea, sons; John and Nick, her grandchildren; Gavin, Baby Byrd, Grayson, Preston, and Bryannah, her mother; Lois, brothers and sister; Gina, Darryl, and Michael, nieces and nephew; Elizabeth, Emily, and Nicholas, and her great nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers a donation in her name to triple negative breast cancer research at OSU James Cancer Center would be greatly appreciated. A memorial service will be held at Trostel Chapman Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home in New Carlisle with visitation starting at 10 am and memorial beginning at 12 pm on Saturday, January 11, 2020. To honor Lisa's life please avoid wearing black, and wear comfortable, bright casual attire. Expressions of sympathy may be made at trostelchapman.com
